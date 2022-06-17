Madelynn Lancashire of Ligonier was named to The University of Alabama dean’s list for spring semester 2022, the Tuscaloosa campus announced this week.
A total of 11,224 students enrolled during spring semester 2022 at the university were named to the dean’s list with “an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).”
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.