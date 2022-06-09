More than 1,850 students have been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Kutztown University, including Mackenzie Anne Lewis of Derry (15627), the Berks County campus reported this week.
To be eligible for the Kutztown dean’s list, “an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.