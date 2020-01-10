The Lycoming College dean’s list is issued at the close of each semester in recognition of “superior scholarship,” the Williamsport campus announced Thursday.
Taylor Huth ’21 of Mount Pleasant was recognized for “academic excellence for the fall of 2019.” Huth is majoring in anthropology, minoring in archaeology.
Students make the Lycoming dean’s list if they “complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a minimum grade point average of 3.50 for the semester.”
Founded in 1812, Lycoming College is one of the nation’s oldest liberal arts colleges.
