Emma Turin of Greensburg is one of 57 talented students selected as a Lebanon Valley College first-year mentor to guide first-year and transfer students through their early weeks at The Valley, the Annville campus reported this week.
Turin, a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in exercise science.
Starting with orientation weekend in August, first-year mentors are responsible for “assisting new students in succeeding personally, socially and academically through connections to the college and their peers.”
New and transfer students are assigned to a smaller group of other students who likely share the same major. Every group is led by a first-year mentor, “an upper-class student who has displayed leadership ability and a willingness to assist new students during their first year of college. First-year mentors serve as positive role models and acquaint all new students with LVC’s structure, services and culture.” www.lvc.edu.
