Luke Mazowiecki of Latrobe has been named to the dean’s list at John Carroll University for the fall 2022 semester, the University Heights, Ohio, campus reported Wednesday.
John Carroll students eligible for the dean’s list “must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours within one semester and have a quality grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.”
