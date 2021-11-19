Addison Kemerer, from Greensburg, is now a member of the Class of 2025 at Loyola University Maryland, the Baltimore campus reported Thursday.
As first-year students embark on their college experience, they will all take part in Loyola’s living learning program, Messina. The common text for Messina is “Heartland” by Sarah Smarsh. The book is an eye-opening memoir of working-class poverty in America that “will deepen our understanding of the ways in which class shapes our country.”
* * *
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper. Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the info for verification.
