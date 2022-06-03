The University of Mount Union, Alliance, Ohio, this week announced Logan Burns of Greensburg graduated as part of its 176th commencement ceremony on May 14.
More than 400 graduate and undergraduate students participated in the ceremony held in the Peterson Field House of the McPherson Academic and Athletic Complex.
Thousands gathered at two separate in-person ceremonies to celebrate the graduate students in the morning and undergraduate students in the afternoon. The event was also live-streamed to friends and family across the country.
