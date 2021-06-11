Edinboro University celebrated the academic success of 673 undergraduate and graduate students on May 8, the Edinboro campus announced Thursday.
Two area students are among the spring graduates:
Michaela A. Milko of Latrobe (15650) earned a bachelor of arts in history.
Cameron M. Clausner of Greensburg (15601), a bachelor of science in psychology.
Bachelor’s and associate degrees were conferred upon 518 students, while 155 students earned graduate and post-baccalaureate degrees.
Interim President Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson presided over the virtual ceremonies and the in-person recognition events. Following the virtual ceremonies, two in-person recognition events were held outdoors in Sox Harrison Stadium.
