Ian Starr from Latrobe was recently named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2021 semester, the Williamsburg, Virginia, campus announced this week.
In order to achieve William & Mary dean’s list status, “a full-time degree-seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality-point average during the semester.”
William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.