Sydney Wolf of Greensburg is one of the seven Lewis University Women’s Cross Country runners named an All-Academic Athlete by the The United States Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association, the Romeoville, Illinois, campus reported this week.
Overall, 216 men’s programs and 249 women’s programs were honored by the USTFCCCA for finishing the 2021-22 academic year with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.00 or higher. The Lewis women’s cross-country team achieved a 3.62 team GPA for the fall semester.
Wolf is studying clinical mental health counseling MA at Lewis University.
See the complete list of teams and athletes honored here:
Team list: https://www.ustfccca.org/2023/01/awards/2022-ncaa-division-ii-womens-cross-country-all-academic-teams
Athlete list: https://www.ustfccca.org/2023/01/awards/2022-ncaa-division-ii-womens-cross-country-all-academic-athletes
