Lehigh University, Bethlehem, this week announced its dean’s list for spring 2021 includes the following:
Reed Fenton of Armel Road, Latrobe 15650 (Unity Township), chemical engineering major.
Christian Jablonski of Ligonier 15658.
Lehigh dean’s list recognizes “the outstanding academic achievement of members in the undergraduate student body. This status is granted to students who have met the following criteria: Earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or greater, and carry at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses (A,B,C,D,F).”
