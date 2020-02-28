St. Vincent College’s LEARN (Listen, Evaluate, Analyze, Reflect, Navigate) Speakers Series will welcome Richard Jones for the presentation “The Truth on Substance Misuse: Dispelling Stereotypes and Myths” on Thursday, March 12, in the Fred M. Rogers Center on the Unity Township campus.
The 7:30 p.m. event is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.
A 1992 graduate of St. Vincent College, Jones is an experienced therapist, clinician and healthcare entrepreneur working in the behavioral health space. He has wide-ranging professional experience across the behavioral health domain, including mental health, substance use disorders, co-occurring disorders and intellectual disabilities.
Jones is the CEO/COO of Faces and Voices of Recovery (FAVOR), a unique and innovative Greenville, South Carolina, program that aggressively attacks the problem of addiction and other behavioral health issues. It is focused on fundamentally changing the way that recovery support is provided, serving more than 45,000 individuals and 10,000 families since 2014. In 2017, FAVOR Greenville was named a national model program by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance and Mental Health Services Administration and in 2018 by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Jones is also co-founder and chief strategy officer of youturn.net, a confidential online platform that offers training to recognize substance addiction, focusing on high-end video content that addresses all aspects of substance misuse. The mission of youturn.net is to educate and support employees, students, families and the general public on all aspects of substance abuse and mental health.
Jones graduated from St. Vincent College with a bachelor’s degree in business management. He went on to earn a master’s in sociology with a concentration in addiction studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and an MBA with a concentration in healthcare management from the University of Scranton. He holds several certifications, including certified addiction counselor, certified clinical supervisor, certified co-occurring disorder professional, DOT certified substance abuse professional, licensed clinical addiction specialist, certified employee assistance professional and certified EMDR trauma therapist.
St. Vincent College’s LEARN Series was started in 2013 and features speakers on contemporary issues or personal growth. It works to prepare students for the world today.
For further information on the series or Jones’ presentation, contact the St. Vincent Office of Campus Life at 724-805-2094.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.