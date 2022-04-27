Leah Howard of Greensburg recently participated in the University of Findlay’s 2022 Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity, the Findlay, Ohio, campus announced this week.
Howard was named to The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310-sophomore.
Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity and professional learning experiences with the university and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time.
The symposium may be viewed at https://www.findlay.edu/offices/academic/ssc2022.
