A leadership commitment from the Jamie Cordial Hall Foundation will enable preschool students from families with financial need to attend the Seton Hill University Child Development Center (CDC) through two scholarship programs.
The foundation’s gift has established The Jamie Cordial Hall Annual Kindness Scholarship Award and The Jamie Cordial Hall Memorial Endowed Scholarship at the CDC to provide tuition assistance to the families of students interested in attending the preschool programs at the center.
“The Seton Hill Child Development Center offers full- and half-day programs for 3, 4 and 5-year-olds to help them develop social skills while providing a foundation for learning in science, art, math, language arts, music and movement,“ said Maria Stone, director of the Child Development Center at Seton Hill. “We are grateful to the Jamie Cordial Hall Foundation for this generous gift to enable children – regardless of their financial circumstance – to benefit from the center’s programs as they begin their educational journey.”
“Jamie’s family through her foundation have decided to create the Jamie Cordial Hall Annual Kindness Scholarship Award and the Jamie Cordial Hall Memorial Endowed Scholarship for the benefit of students attending Seton Hill’s CDC program,” said Jamie Cordial Hall’s father, Dale Cordial. “Jamie and her daughter Chloe attended the CDC and loved the programing. We know how much she would love to help as many children as possible attend. We want to thank the CDC for this opportunity to help kids in the community.”
The Jamie Cordial Hall Foundation was created in memory of Jamie Cordial Hall, a native of Greensburg who died suddenly in May 2018 from complications following the birth of her son, Cody.
Jamie’s family established the charitable foundation to help children who have lost their parents and support others in need in Greensburg and surrounding areas. Jamie and her family have long been connected to the CDC. She and her brothers were students at the center, as was Jamie’s daughter, Chloe. Jamie’s mother, Michele Cordial, was a volunteer at the school for more than 20 years.
The foundation previously supported the construction of the Jamie Cordial Hall Memorial Musical Playground at the CDC in 2019.
Scholarship guidelines and an application are available on cdc.setonhill.edu.
