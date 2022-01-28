Lauren Sigut of Latrobe made the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology, the Atlanta campus reported Thursday.
“This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
“The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.”
