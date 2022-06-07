Jason Starr of Latrobe graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in political science from James Madison University during commencement exercises in May 2022, the Harrisonburg, Virginia, campus announced over the weekend.
Starr is among 4,574 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees.
JMU extended “congratulations to all graduates and their families!”
