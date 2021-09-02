Last call for early bird pricing for annual Pitt-Greensburg golf outing

Golfers planning to play in the annual Pitt-Greensburg Golf Outing, presented by Elliott Group, are invited to take advantage of early bird pricing ($175 per golfer; $700 per foursome) and register no later than Sept. 9.
After that date, registration will increase to $200 per individual and $800 per foursome. Details and registration can be found at https://www.greensburg.pitt.edu/golf-outing.
The outing will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at Latrobe Country Club (346 Arnold Palmer Drive, Unity Township). The day begins at 8 a.m. with registration and a 9 a.m. shotgun start (four-player scramble). As part of their registration, golfers receive 18 holes of golf with cart, skills contests on the course, use of the putting green, giveaways and team prizes, complimentary beverages, food stations on the course, bag drop service and locker room access, as well as a foursome photo.
Pitt-Greensburg alumni will have fun competing for bragging rights and to have their names engraved on the perpetual Alumni Foursome Challenge Trophy.
This honor is given to the outing’s highest placing foursome that includes a Pitt-Greensburg alumnus or alumna.
Proceeds from the golf outing benefit Pitt-Greensburg Athletics, the Pitt-Greensburg Alumni Association and Pitt-Greensburg’s Technology for the Future Challenge Fund. Monies designated to the Technology for the Future Fund will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the U.S. Department of Education through a matching grant.
