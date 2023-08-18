Kutztown University of Pennsylvania Thursday announced the newest members of the Golden Bear family, including both new incoming freshmen and transfer students, for the upcoming 2023 fall semester.
Two are from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area:
Trinity Miller of Mount Pleasant (15666) and
Hannah Wolfe of Greensburg (15601).
Founded in 1866, Kutztown University of Pennsylvania is a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education located on 289 acres in East Penn Valley, Berks County.
Visit www.kutztown.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.