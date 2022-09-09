Kristina Bartolomucci of Greensburg (15601) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2022 dean’s list, the Manchester, New Hampshire, campus reported this week.
The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned “a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the SNHU dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper should receive the press releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the information for verification.
