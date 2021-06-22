The Kiwanis Club of Greensburg has announced five area recipients of its $1,000 scholarship.
Each year, the Kiwanis Club recognizes five area graduates for their service, academic and leadership accomplishments. This year’s winners come from Hempfield Area High School and Greensburg Salem High School. The scholarship is also open to graduates of Greensburg Central Catholic and Greater Latrobe high schools, according to Brian K. Root, Kiwanis Club of Greensburg president and Pennsylvania Kiwanis Foundation board member.
• Victoria Sarver, daughter of Doug and Carrie Sarver, graduated from Greensburg Salem. She plans to attend St. Vincent College to study biology. She was named to her high school’s National Honor Society, and was captain of the high school basketball team and a section leader in band this past year. She has held part-time jobs outside of school and has been involved with 4-H. She was named to the “Women in Science” program at Seton Hill University and participated in the Johns Hopkins Center for the Talented Youth program.
• Aspen Jobe, daughter of Lance and Colleen Jobe, is a 2021 graduate of Greensburg Salem. She is currently enrolled the Westmoreland County Community College nursing program. As a nurse, she plans to study labor and delivery. While in high school, she was a National Honor Society student and an active member of the Students Against Destructive Decisions Club. Outside of high school she is heavily involved in 4-H, having won many awards at livestock shows both locally and nationally.
• Robert Seigenfuse is a 2021 graduate of Greensburg Salem, where he was a three-sport athlete on the football, basketball and baseball teams. In addition to being named to the National Honor Society, he was a leader for the Greensburg Salem MiniTHON program during his senior year. He is the son of Robert Seigenfuse and Jesse & Amy Townsend. He plans to continue his education at the University of Pittsburgh in the fall.
• Jessica Mitchell is a graduate of Hempfield Area who plans to attend Ohio University in the fall to study zoology. After that, she hopes to continue her education to become a veterinarian for exotic animals. In high school, Jessica was in Marching Band, Concert Band, Wind Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble, and in the fall play. She was a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, French National Honor Society, Rho Kappa Social Studies National Honor Society, International Thespian Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and Global Scholars Club.
• Anthony J. Peila III, a 2021 Hempfield Area graduate, is the son of Tony and Lisa Peila. Anthony maintained a 3.93 GPA in high school. He swam competitively since age 7 with the Greensburg YMCA, Hempfield Aqua Club and as a team captain of the varsity Hempfield Area swim team. He has medaled numerous times at the county, WPIAL and PIAA championships. He is a four-year letterman in swimming and is also a letterman for the varsity volleyball team. Anthony is a two-time recipient of the Judson Shiffler Memorial Award for athleticism, leadership and sportsmanship. He was named the male Hempfield Area Spartan Scholar Athlete for 2020-21. Anthony has been awarded the ASM International, Pittsburgh Chapter, Katz-Soler scholarship, the Scottish Rite, Valley of Pittsburgh scholarship, a four-year Fluor Foundation scholarship, and was a Perryman Family Foundation Scholar semifinalist. He will attend Penn State University Park this fall to study mechanical engineering and material science.
