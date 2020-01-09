Kiera Dankesreiter of Derry was named to the fall 2019 dean’s lst at Berry College, the Rome, Georgia, campus reported Tuesday.
The Berry dean’s list honors students who posted “an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.”
Berry said its “27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest.”
