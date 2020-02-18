Kevin Huber of Ligonier is a member of Alpha Lambda Delta at Ashland University, the Ashland, Ohio, campus reported Monday.
Huber is majoring in sport management.
The son of Brian and Kathleen Huber of Ligonier, Kevin is a 2018 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School.
The Alpha Lambda Delta national honor society credits “first-year individual students who have achieved a 3.5 cumulative grade point average in their first or first two semesters. Their purpose is to encourage superior academic achievement among students in their first year, to promote intelligent living, and to assist students in recognizing and developing meaningful goals. Alpha Lambda Delta continues to celebrate academic excellence among first-year students.”
* * *
