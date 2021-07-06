On Friday, April 30, Kettering College held two commencement ceremonies for the Radiologic Technology and Imaging program and the Occupational Therapy Doctoral program at Southbrook Christian Church, the Kettering, Ohio, campus reported Friday.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional commencement ceremony was combined with the program’s annual pinning or dedication ceremony.
These smaller ceremonies provided the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the graduates while adhering to CDC social distancing guidelines.
President Nate Brandstater granted 24 associate of science degrees for the radiologic technology and imaging program and 28 doctorate of occupational therapy degrees.
Natalie Medic of Greensburg received a doctorate of occupational therapy
