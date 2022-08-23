A total of 8,575 Kent State University full-time students were named to the dean’s list for “superior academic achievement during the 2022 spring semester,” the Kent, Ohio, campus reported over the weekend.
Of the full-time students named to the dean’s list, 1,081 were also named to the president’s list, in recognition of “an extremely high level of academic achievement.”
To be named to the Kent State dean’s list, full-time students “must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.”
To qualify for the Kent State president’s list, full-time students “must have an average in the semester of 4.00 and must have completed 15 or more letter-graded credit hours by the end of the semester.”
A total of 1,057 Kent State part-time students were also named to the dean’s list for “superior academic achievement.”
Part-time students may qualify for the dean’s list honor once a year, with the list being compiled after spring semester. Part-time students “must complete and pass 12 or more regular letter-graded hours taken during the previous summer, fall and spring semesters and must have a grade point average of 3.40 or greater in those three periods.”
Part-time students “must have registered for fewer than 12 hours in each of the semesters under consideration.”
Kent State students recognized from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are as follows:
PRESIDENT’S LIST
Ali Logan, 702 Stonehaven Drive, Greensburg
Speedy Sarah, 111 Winslow Court, Greensburg (Unity Township)
DEAN’S LIST
Dillon Claire, 511 Pandora Road, Derry Township
Wetzel Shelby, 327 Northview Drive, Latrobe
Brown Starling, 500 Baton Road, Ligonier Township.
Callahan Elizabeth, 1253 Maywood Drive, Greensburg (Unity Township)
Florek John, 206 Kingsbrooke Drive, Greensburg (Unity Township)
Kramer Mackenzie, 1209 Troon Drive, Greensburg
Livingston Alexander, 221 Jacobs Way, Greensburg
Oblack Troy, 629 Highland Ave., Greensburg
Panichella Emily, 138 Tippecanoe Drive, Greensburg
Pettinato Sabrina, 301 Southfield Drive, Greensburg
Robinson Kelli, 532 Old State Route 66, Greensburg
Sager Brandy, 224 McIlvaine Road, Greensburg
Simonovitch Paul, 240 Sussex Way, Greensburg (Unity Township)
Simonovitch Tyler, 240 Sussex Way, Greensburg (Unity Township)
Steffey Anna, 98 Milbee Lane, Greensburg (Unity Township)
Weaver Tayler, 253 Paul Good Road, Greensburg (Unity Township)
