A total of 7,982 Kent State University full-time students were named to the dean’s list for superior academic achievement during the 2022 fall semester, the Kent, Ohio, campus announced Tuesday.
“Of the full-time students named to the dean’s list, 1,286 were also named to the president’s list, in recognition of an extremely high level of academic achievement.
“To be named to the dean’s list, full-time students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.
“To qualify for the president’s list, full-time students must have an average in the semester of 4.00 and must have completed 15 or more letter-graded credit hours by the end of the semester.”
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who were recognized are:
Dean’s list, Ali Logan, 702 Stonehaven Drive, Greensburg 15601
Dean’s, Davis Lauren, 411 Luxor Road, Greensburg
Dean’s, Ferry Gianna, 5 High Acres Circle, Greensburg (Unity Township)
Dean’s, Kramer Mackenzie, 1209 Troon Drive, Greensburg
Dean’s, Miller Cameron, 603 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg
Dean’s, Oblack Paige, 629 Highland Ave., Greensburg
Dean’s, Panichella Emily, 138 Tippecanoe Drive, Greensburg
Dean’s, Pettinato Sabrina, 301 Southfield Drive, Greensburg
Dean’s, Simonovitch Tyler, 240 Sussex Way, Greensburg (Unity Township)
Dean’s, Speedy Sarah, 111 Winslow Court, Greensburg (Unity Township)
Dean’s, Steffey Anna, 98 Milbee Lane, Greensburg (Unity Township)
Dean’s, Weaver Tayler, 253 Paul Good Road, Greensburg (Unity Township).
Dean’s, Roche Johna, 196 Heinnickel Road, New Alexandria 15670.
Dean’s, Zielinski Andie, 1106 Walker Road, Saltsburg 15681.
