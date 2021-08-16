A total of 7,917 Kent State University full-time students were named to the dean’s list for “superior academic achievement during the 2021 spring semester.”
Of the full-time students named to the dean’s list, 1,297 were also named to the president’s list, in recognition of “an extremely high level of academic achievement.”
To be named to the Kent State dean’s list, full-time students “must have achieved a grade-point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.”
To qualify for the president’s list, full-time students “must have an average in the semester of 4.00 and must have completed 15 or more letter-graded credit hours by the end of the semester.”
A total of 1,284 Kent State rt-time students were also named to the dean’s list for “superior academic achievement.”
rt-time students may qualify for the dean’s list honor once a year, with the list being compiled after spring semester. rt-time students “must complete and ss 12 or more regular letter-graded hours taken during the previous summer, fall and spring semesters and must have a grade point average of 3.40 or greater in those three periods. rt-time students must have registered for fewer than 12 hours in each of the semesters under consideration.”
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who are among those honored are:
Wade Alice, 633 Oakland Ave., Greensburg 15601
Floyd Kimberly, 139 Chelsea Drive, Latrobe 15650
Scott Haley, 1114 Circle Drive, Latrobe (Unity Township)
Wetzel Shelby, 327 Northview Drive, Latrobe 15650
Ali Logan, 702 Stonehaven Drive, Greensburg 15601
Ciaramella Corin, 1445 Swede Hill Road, Greensburg 15601
Claflin Kane, 8 Harrington Way, Greensburg 15601
Fischer Angelica, 226 Murdock Way, Greensburg 15601
Miller Cameron, 603 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg 15601
Oblack Troy, 629 Highland Ave., Greensburg 15601
Pettinato Sabrina, 301 Southfield Drive, Greensburg 15601
Robinson Kelli, 532 Old State Route 66, Greensburg 15601
Simonovitch Paul, 240 Sussex Way, Greensburg 15601
Simonovitch Tyler, 240 Sussex Way, Greensburg 15601
Speedy Sarah, 111 Winslow Court, Greensburg 15601
Steffey Anna, 98 Milbee Lane, Greensburg 15601
Weaver Tayler, 253 Paul Good Road, Greensburg 15601
Gutowski Rose, 135 McGrath Lane, Hannastown 15635
Brown Starling, 500 Baton Road, Ligonier 15658
Kowalik John, 1613 Keystone Park Road, New Alexandria 15670.
