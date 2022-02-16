A total of 8382 Kent State University full-time students were named to the dean’s list for “superior academic achievement during the 2020 fall semester,” the Kent, Ohio, campus reported this week.
Of the full-time students named to the dean’s list, 1,285 were also named to the president’s list, in recognition of “an extremely high level of academic achievement.”
To be named to the Kent State dean’s list, full-time students “must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.”
To qualify for the president’s list, full-time students “must have an average in the semester of 4.00 and must have completed 15 or more letter-graded credit hours by the end of the semester.”
Latrobe Bulletin coverage area students who met this standard are:
Dean’s list, Donley Sydney, 1189 Route 981
Dean’s, Wetzel Shelby, 327 Northview Drive
President’s list, Ali Logan, 702 Stonehaven Drive
Dean’s, Claflin Kane, 8 Harrington Way
Dean’s, Fischer Angelica, 226 Murdock Way
Dean’s, Kramer Mackenzie, 1209 Troon Drive
Dean’s, Livingston Alexander, 221 Jacobs Way
Dean’s, Miller Cameron, 603 Forbes Trail Road
Dean’s, Oblack Troy, 629 Highland Ave.
Dean’s, Pettinato Sabrina, 301 Southfield Drive
Dean’s, Robinson Kelli, 532 Old State Route 66
Dean’s, Simonovitch Tyler, 240 Sussex Way
Dean’s, Speedy Sarah, 111 Winslow Court
Dean’s, Steffey Anna, 98 Milbee Lane
Dean’s, Vinkler Savannah, 440 Thornton Ave.
Dean’s, Wade Alice, 633 Oakland Ave.
President’s, Weaver Tayler, 253 Paul Good Road
Dean’s, Dillon Claire, 511 Pandora Road, Derry Township
Dean’s, Edmiston Hunter, 481 Uschak Road, Derry Township
Dean’s, Gutowski Rose, 135 McGrath Lane
Dean’s, Brown Starling, 500 Baton Road.
