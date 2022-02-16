A total of 8382 Kent State University full-time students were named to the dean’s list for “superior academic achievement during the 2020 fall semester,” the Kent, Ohio, campus reported this week.

Of the full-time students named to the dean’s list, 1,285 were also named to the president’s list, in recognition of “an extremely high level of academic achievement.”

To be named to the Kent State dean’s list, full-time students “must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.”

To qualify for the president’s list, full-time students “must have an average in the semester of 4.00 and must have completed 15 or more letter-graded credit hours by the end of the semester.”

Latrobe Bulletin coverage area students who met this standard are:

Dean’s list, Donley Sydney, 1189 Route 981

Dean’s, Wetzel Shelby, 327 Northview Drive

President’s list, Ali Logan, 702 Stonehaven Drive

Dean’s, Claflin Kane, 8 Harrington Way

Dean’s, Fischer Angelica, 226 Murdock Way

Dean’s, Kramer Mackenzie, 1209 Troon Drive

Dean’s, Livingston Alexander, 221 Jacobs Way

Dean’s, Miller Cameron, 603 Forbes Trail Road

Dean’s, Oblack Troy, 629 Highland Ave.

Dean’s, Pettinato Sabrina, 301 Southfield Drive

Dean’s, Robinson Kelli, 532 Old State Route 66

Dean’s, Simonovitch Tyler, 240 Sussex Way

Dean’s, Speedy Sarah, 111 Winslow Court

Dean’s, Steffey Anna, 98 Milbee Lane

Dean’s, Vinkler Savannah, 440 Thornton Ave.

Dean’s, Wade Alice, 633 Oakland Ave.

President’s, Weaver Tayler, 253 Paul Good Road

Dean’s, Dillon Claire, 511 Pandora Road, Derry Township

Dean’s, Edmiston Hunter, 481 Uschak Road, Derry Township

Dean’s, Gutowski Rose, 135 McGrath Lane

Dean’s, Brown Starling, 500 Baton Road.

