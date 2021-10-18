Kent State University conferred degrees to summer graduates during commencement exercises Aug. 21, the Kent, Ohio, campus reported Friday.
Brandon Doumont of Ashfield Way North, Greensburg, earned a master of public health degree from the KSU College of Public Health.
The university awarded 131 associate degrees, 556 bachelor’s degrees and 338 graduate degrees to students.
Of the 247 bachelor’s degree students graduating with academic honors, 39 earned summa cum laude distinction with a 3.8 to 4.0 grade point average, while 58 were magna cum laude (3.60 to 3.79) and 78 were cum laude (3.3 to 3.59). A total of 72 associate degree students graduated with distinction. The “with Distinction” honor is awarded when associate degree students achieve a GPA of 3.5 or better for all undergraduate coursework and have completed a minimum of 32 credit hours at Kent State.
