Kent State University conferred degrees to spring graduates during commencement exercises on May 10 through May 15 on the Kent, Ohio, campus, it was announced Friday.
The university awarded 807 associate degrees, 3,204 bachelor’s degrees and 1,026 graduate degrees to students.
Of the 1,616 bachelor’s degree students graduating with academic honors, 312 earned summa cum laude distinction with a 3.9 to 4.0 grade-point average, while 514 were magna cum laude (3.7 to 3.89) and 554 were cum laude (3.5 to 3.69).
A total of 236 associate degree students graduated with distinction. The “with distinction” honor is awarded when associate degree students achieve “a GPA of 3.5 or better for all undergraduate coursework and have completed a minimum of 32 credit hours at Kent State.”
Graduates from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are:
MAGNA CUM LAUDE
Floyd Kimberly, 139 Chelsea Drive, Latrobe 15650, Unity Township, Westmoreland County, Bachelor of Arts Architecture and Environmental Design
Scott Haley, 1114 Circle Drive, Latrobe 15650, Unity Township, Westmoreland County, Bachelor of Science Architecture and Environmental Design
Wambold Taylor, 1285 Hunter Road, Blairsville 15717, Indiana County, Bachelor of Science Architecture and Environmental Design
Baker Patrick, 800 Christina Court, Greensburg 15601, Westmoreland County, Bachelor of Science Aeronautics and Engineering
Kowalik John, 1613 Keystone Park Road, New Alexandria 15670, Westmoreland County, Bachelor of Science Architecture and Environmental Design.
