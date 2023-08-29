Kent State University conferred degrees to spring graduates during commencement exercises on May 11-13 and May 19 on the Kent, Ohio, campus, KSU announced over the weekend.
The university awarded 1,432 associate degrees, 3,011 bachelor’s degrees and 1,048 graduate degrees to students.
Of the 2,698 bachelor’s degree students graduating with academic honors, 343 earned summa cum laude distinction with a 3.9 to 4.0 grade-point average, while 509 were magna cum laude (3.7 to 3.89) and 489 were cum laude (3.5 to 3.69).
A total of 433 associate degree students graduated with distinction. The “with distinction” honor is awarded when associate degree students achieve a GPA of 3.5 or better for all undergraduate coursework and have completed a minimum of 32 credit hours at Kent State University.
Graduates from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are listed as follows — Honors (if any), last name, first name, address, degree, college/campus:
Edmiston Hunter, 481 Uschak Road, Derry Township, Bachelor of Science, Architecture and Environmental Design;
Summa cum laude, Ali Logan, 702 Stonehaven Drive, Greensburg, Bachelor of Science, Architecture and Environmental Design;
Ferry Gianna, 5 High Acres Circle, Greensburg (Unity Township), Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing;
Magna cum laude, Miller Cameron 603 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business Administration;
Magna cum laude, Pettinato Sabrina, 301 Southfield Drive, Greensburg, Bachelor of Science, Architecture and Environmental Design;
Simonovitch Paul, 240 Sussex Way, Greensburg (Unity Township), Bachelor of Science, Architecture and Environmental Design;
Magna cum laude, Steffey Anna, 98 Milbee Lane, Greensburg (Unity Township), Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, and
Summa cum laude, Weaver Tayler, 253 Paul Good Road, Greensburg (Unity Township), Bachelor of Arts, the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.