Kent State University conferred degrees to spring 2022 graduates during commencement exercises May 12-14 and May 20 on the Kent, Ohio, campus, KSU announced Wednesday.
The university awarded 1626 associate degrees, 2,995 bachelor’s degrees and 706 graduate degrees to students.
Of the 2,018 bachelor’s degree students graduating with academic honors, 338 earned summa cum laude distinction with a 3.9 to 4.0 grade point average, while 543 were magna cum laude (3.7 to 3.89) and 532 were cum laude (3.5 to 3.69).
A total of 605 associate degree students graduated with distinction. The “with Distinction” honor is awarded when associate degree students achieve a GPA of 3.5 or better for all undergraduate coursework and have completed a minimum of 32 credit hours at Kent State University.
Graduates from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are:
HONORS, LAST NAME, FIRST NAME, STREET, CITY, DEGREE, COLLEGE
Magna cum laude, Wetzel Shelby, 327 Northview Drive, Latrobe, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing
Brown Starling, 500 Baton Road, Ligonier Township, Bachelor of Arts, the Arts
Oblack Troy, 629 Highland Ave., Greensburg, Bachelor of Science, Architecture & Environmental Design
Redman Kirsten, 121 Alderwood Drive, Greensburg, Bachelor of Science, Education, Health & Human Services
Magna cum laude, Robinson Kelli, 532 Old State Route 66, Greensburg, Bachelor of Arts, Arts and Sciences
Sager Brandy, 224 McIlvaine Road, Greensburg, Bachelor of Science, the Arts
Magna cum laude, Wade Alice, 633 Oakland Ave., Greensburg, Bachelor of Science, Education, Health & Human Services
Cum laude, Gutowski Rose, 135 McGrath Lane, Hannastown, Bachelor of Science in Education, Education, Health & Human Services
