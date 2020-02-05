Kent State University conferred degrees to fall 2019 graduates during commencement exercises on Dec. 13 and 14 in the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center on the Kent, Ohio, campus, KSU announced Tuesday.
Three graduates are from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area:
Tara Kosinski, Bellfield Court, Greensburg, bachelor of arts, nursing, magna cum laude.
Jacqueline Bracale, Potomac Court, Latrobe (Unity Township), bachelor of integrative studies, arts and sciences.
LaVella Marissa, Pardus Court, Greensburg, bachelor of arts, business administration.
The university awarded 680 associate degrees, 1,540 bachelor’s degrees and 359 graduate degrees to students.
Of the 687 bachelor’s degree students graduating with academic honors, 109 earned summa cum laude distinction with a 3.9 to 4.0 grade-point average, while 385 were magna cum laude (3.70 to 3.89) and 193 were cum laude (3.5 to 3.69).
A total of 170 associate degree students graduated with distinction. The “with distinction” honor is awarded when “associate degree students achieve a GPA of 3.5 or better for all undergraduate coursework and have completed a minimum of 30 credit hours at Kent State.”
