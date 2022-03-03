Kent State University conferred degrees to fall graduates during commencement exercises on Dec. 18 at the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, the Kent, Ohio, campus reported this week.
The university awarded 573 associate degrees, 1,497 bachelor’s degrees and 360 graduate degrees to students.
Of the 1,028 bachelor’s degree students graduating with academic honors, 134 earned summa cum laude distinction with a 3.9 to 4.0 grade-point average, while 166 were magna cum laude (3.70 to 3.89) and 177 were cum laude (3.5 to 3.69).
There is one graduate from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area:
Magna cum laude, Angelica Fischer, 226 Murdock Way, Greensburg, bachelor of science in education, health and human services.
* * *
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the info for verification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.