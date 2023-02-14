Kent State University conferred degrees to fall 2022 graduates during commencement exercises on Dec. 17 at the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center (MAC), the Kent, Ohio, campus reported over the weekend.
The university awarded 613 associate degrees, 1478 bachelor’s degrees and 477 graduate degrees to students.
Of the 685 bachelor’s degree students graduating with academic honors, 113 earned summa cum laude distinction with a 3.9 to 4.0 grade point average, while 217 were magna cum laude (3.70 to 3.89) and 205 were cum laude (3.5 to 3.69).
A total of 150 associate degree students graduated with distinction. The “with distinction” honor is awarded “when associate degree students achieve a GPA of 3.5 or better for all undergraduate coursework and have completed a minimum of 30 credit hours at Kent State University.”
Graduates from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are:
HONORS; LAST NAME, FIRST NAME; STREET, CITY (TOWNSHIP); DEGREE; COLLEGE
Kearney Sarah, 1634 Briarwood Drive, Latrobe (Unity Township), Doctor of Philosophy, Education, Health and Human Services.
Magna cum laude, Roche Johna, 196 Heinnickel Road, New Alexandria (Unity Township), Bachelor of Business Administration, Business Administration.
