Keith Stall of Greensburg has been named to the president’s honor roll for the fall 2022 semester at Bismarck State College, the Bismarck, North Dakota, campus announced Tuesday.
BSC President Douglas J. Jensen said, “Honor is defined as ‘high respect; great esteem.’ Therefore, it’s entirely appropriate that we have a president’s honor roll that lists students who’ve brought high respect and great esteem to themselves through diligence, hard work and exceptionalism in their academic studies. We are proud to recognize them all with great honor.
“Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC president’s honor roll.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.