Keith Stall of Greensburg has been named to the Bismarck State College president’s honor roll with a 4.00 GPA (grade-point average) for the spring 2023 semester, the Bismarck, North Dakota, campus announced over the weekend.
“President Theodore Roosevelt said, ‘Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.’ We’re so proud of our BSC students who have demonstrated that their academic studies are ‘worth doing,’ said BSC President Douglas J. Jensen. “Their accomplishments at BSC will serve them well into their future, wherever that takes them.”
Bismarck students “must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC president’s honor roll.”
