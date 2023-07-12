Keisha C. Jimmerson named dean of students and diversity officer at Seton Hill University

Seton Hill University President Mary C. Finger Monday announced that longtime Seton Hill staff member and alumna Keisha C. Jimmerson has been promoted to dean of students and diversity officer.
“Keisha Jimmerson is an outstanding professional whose engagement with students has had a profound impact on their experiences on campus,” President Finger said. “As an alumna of Seton Hill with more than 25 years of experience at the university, Keisha brings an incredible understanding of the mission of Seton Hill as a Catholic institution founded by the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill and a deep commitment to its students from all backgrounds.”
Added Dr. Rosalie Carpenter, vice president for student affairs and athletics, “Keisha Jimmerson’s care and concern for students is evident in all that she has done during her time at Seton Hill. She keeps students at the center of her work and is committed to diversity and inclusion efforts in upholding the tenets of Catholic social teaching.”
“It is an honor to be named dean of students and diversity officer at Seton Hill University – my alma mater and my professional home for the past 25 years,” Jimmerson said. “In all of my efforts at Seton Hill, I have kept one thing front of mind – the needs of our students – and I will continue to work to ensure that students find success feel welcome within our campus community.”
In her new role, Jimmerson will provide strategic leadership in support of student success and engagement as well as the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in keeping with its Catholic, Setonian mission and identity.
Jimmerson graduated from Seton Hill in 1997 with a degree in communication and earned her MBA from the university in 2006.
She joined the Seton Hill staff in 1998 as an admissions counselor and spent seven years in various roles on the admissions staff. In 2005, Jimmerson transitioned to student affairs beginning as the assistant director of residence life.
Jimmerson has held numerous roles within student affairs, including assistant director of residence life and director of intercultural student services; director of intercultural student services and judicial affairs, and associate dean of students, multicultural and international services.
She most recently served as associate dean of students for diversity, inclusion and international student services.
Jimmerson also served Seton Hill on the Alumni Advisory Council and has been active in a number of community organizations, including the Rotary of Westmoreland County, the YWCA of Westmoreland County board and the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank.
In 2019, she received the YWCA of Westmoreland County’s Racial Justice Award, and she has completed the Pennsylvania Black Conference on Higher Education’s Institute for Educational Management and Leadership cohort. She recently graduated from Leadership Westmoreland, a cohort-based program designed to foster the development and growth of community leaders and enhance creative leadership skills for future Westmoreland County leaders.
