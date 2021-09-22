Kaylin Myers from Ligonier graduated magna cum laude with a degree in American Sign Language/English interpreting from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania the weekend of May 14-16, the Bloomsburg campus reported Monday.
Myers is one of nearly 1,200 students who received their academic degrees.
The overall grade-point average necessary for honors distinction is: cum laude (with distinction) 3.5 — 3.74 overall average; magna cum laude (with great distinction) 3.75 — 3.94 overall average, and summa cum laude (with highest distinction) 3.95 — 4.0 overall average. Students who have requested privacy (FERPA) are not listed publicly.
* * *
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper. Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the info for verification.
