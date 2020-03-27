Katherine Hope, currently of Jeannette, has been awarded the 2019-20 Aaron Slafka Memorial Service Award at the University of Pittsburgh at Greenburg.
Hope, a senior political science major with minors in sociology and legal psychology, is a 2016 graduate of Franklin Regional High School.
Her parents, Jeff and Lisa Tranquil Hope, reside in Murrysville.
The award, which includes a plaque and a $500 prize, was to be presented at the Pitt-Greensburg Honors Convocation on April 17.
Katherine, known as “Rowyn” to her friends, has served the university and community in a number of ways, including as a member of the Pitt-Greensburg Judicial Board since 2019 and president of the College Democrats since 2017.
The award is named for Aaron Slafka, a 2007 political science graduate of Pitt-Greensburg, who was a respected student leader and athlete. He passed away unexpectedly in April 2014 at the age of 29. This award is presented to “a junior or senior majoring in political science and who is able to demonstrate service to the university, as well as demonstrating perseverance and the ability to overcome adversity.”
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper. The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
