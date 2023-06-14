Kamryn Kelly of Blairsville is one of 943 students who earned a spot on the dean’s list at Shenandoah University for the spring 2023 semester, the Winchester, Virginia, campus reported.
To qualify for the Shenandoah dean’s list, “students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA (grade-point average) of 3.50 or higher.”
