Kamden Boyle of Seward has earned a $17,000 annual Dean’s Scholarship to Albright College, the Reading campus reported this week.
Currently attending Ligonier Valley High School, Boyle is interested in studying political science and/or accounting in college.
Named an academically Best College by Princeton Review, Albright recognizes that “proving academic ability in high school demonstrates clear potential for academic growth. Therefore, the college’s Admission team considers grade- point average (GPA) to be a primary indicator of motivated students of academic promise.”
Dean’s Scholarships, in the amount of $17,000 per year, are offered to students with “excellent academic records who demonstrate a commitment to school and community involvement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.