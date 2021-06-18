Joy Swasy of Blairsville (15717) was named to the College of Charleston spring 2021 president’s list, the Charleston, South Carolina, campus reported Thursday.
Swasy is majoring in communication.
To qualify for president’s list (highly distinguished), Charleston students “must earn a GPA (grade-point average) of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.”
To qualify for dean’s list (distinguished), students “must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.”
