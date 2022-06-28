Joy Swasy of Blairsville (15717) was named to the College of Charleston spring 2022 dean’s list, the Charleston, South Carolina, campus announced over the weekend.
Swasy is majoring in communication at the college.
To qualify for Charleston “president’s list (highly distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
“To qualify for dean’s list (distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.”
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the info for verification.
