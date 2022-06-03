Joy Swasy of Blairsville (15717) recently graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from the College of Charleston, the South Carolina campus reported Thursday.
Swasy is among more than 1,450 students who received degrees.
Located in historic Charleston, the college was founded in 1770.
