The following John Carroll University students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have been named to the spring 2021 College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list:
Julia Davis of Greensburg
Luke Mazowiecki of Latrobe
Michael Ulishney of Greensburg
* * *
Anna Vitale of Greensburg also has been named to the dean’s list at John Carroll for the spring 2021 semester. Her college was not listed in the separate email from the university.
JCU students eligible for the dean’s list “must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours within one semester and have a quality grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale,” according to the University Heights, Ohio, campus.
