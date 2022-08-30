FAIRPORT, New York — The board of directors of Alpha Lambda Delta announced that Jody Marsh from St. Vincent College has been appointed for a three-year term as Professional Member-at-Large, the Unity Township campus reported this week.
Marsh is the director of global and community engagement at St. Vincent College. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in communication/public relations and her Master of Science in curriculum and instruction from SVC.
Marsh has worked at St. Vincent College since 2008, previously serving as coordinator of Campus Ministry and administrative assistant in Residence Life and Campus Ministry.
She is a member of The Forum on Education Abroad, NAFSA: Association of International Educators, and ACCU Community Engagement Network.
Marsh is active on campus and in her community, including serving in roles such as a Title IX support person, and a board member for Laurel Faith in Action.
Additionally, March serves on both the Welcoming Westmoreland Advisory Committee and the Greensburg College Connect planning committee, and volunteers for both Westmoreland County Food Bank and American Red Cross blood drives.
Marsh has served as Alpha Lambda Delta adviser since September 2021. In her year as adviser, the chapter won the prestigious Order of the Torch award, a Delta Bronze membership award, and had a Graduate Fellowship recipient.
As Professional Member-at-Large, Marsh will serve on the national Stemler Study Abroad scholarship selection committee. She will also serve on Chapter Relations, Expansion, Long Range Planning, and Order of the Torch committees this year.
The board of directors looks forward to “the creativity, energy and fresh perspective Marsh brings to the board.”
