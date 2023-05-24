Jessica Turnbull of Saltsburg (15681) received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in nursing from Wilkes University, the Wilkes-Barre campus announced this week.
The degree was one of more than 650 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 76th spring commencement ceremonies on May 20 in the McHale Athletic Center in the Simms Center on Main, Wilkes-Barre.
The degrees conferred include 278 bachelor’s, 305 master’s and 83 doctoral degrees.
Before both ceremonies, a procession of graduating students led by bagpipers processed from the Henry Student Center on West South Street to the Campus Gateway, where graduates entered the McHale Athletic Center.
Wilkes President Greg Cant addressed the graduates at the 10 a.m. ceremony. Kimberly Yoo, Jackson, New Jersey, also provided greetings during the morning ceremony. Yoo earned the Doctor of Pharmacy as well as the Master of Business Administration. Upon graduation, she will start her career with CVS Pharmacy.
During the afternoon ceremony, Megan A. Makovsky, Fleetwood, delivered remarks on behalf of the graduating class. Makovsky earned the Bachelor of Science degree on her way to the Doctor of Pharmacy, anticipated in 2025. She is also the recipient of the Alumni Award for Leadership.
