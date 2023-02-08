Jessica Aul of Greensburg was named to Pennsylvania Western University dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester, the California campus announced Monday.
Aul studied at PennWest’s Edinboro campus this semester.
“Over 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement on the dean’s list. Degree-seeking undergraduate students who achieve high academic standards are identified in accordance with the following criteria:
“The student must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40.
“The student must earn a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester, not including credits by proficiency examinations, incomplete grades, temporary grades (e.g., not reported), or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades.”
