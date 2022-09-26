Jesse Brocious to receive PGAA Alumnus of Distinction Award

The Pitt-Greensburg Alumni Association will present its Alumnus of Distinction Award to Jesse Brocious ’05 at the PGAA Alumni Celebration Dinner to be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
Registration for the dinner, part of the Blue & Gold Celebration: Homecoming 2022, is available here
https://www.greensburg.pitt.edu/alumni/awards.
The PGAA Alumnus of Distinction Award acknowledges excellence among alumni of Pitt-Greensburg. Candidates are evaluated on their “outstanding level of professional achievement, service to the community, service to the University of Pittsburgh, special recognition or honors, and any other special efforts or success.” It is the highest honor given by the PGAA to an individual alumnus/alumna annually.
A resident of Greensburg, Brocious and his wife, Ashley, have three children, Evan, Amelia and Miles. Brocious is widely known in Westmoreland County through his work with First Commonwealth Bank and, more recently, with his own business, West Point Auto Works.
For the past 14 years, Brocious has worked at First Commonwealth Bank. Today he is senior vice president of real estate and facilities, a position he has held since 2015. He and his team play an integral role in anything that impacts First Commonwealth’s owned or leased properties, including the entire network of 119 branches and 16 corporate facilities.
He started with First Commonwealth in 2006 as vice president/staffing manager and moved into to vice president/senior compensation analyst (2010) and vice president/sales development integration manager (2012) prior to his most recent appointment.
In 2020, Brocious received the Strategic Thinker Award at the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) Emerging Leaders Conference. The award was presented as part of the PA Bankers Highlighting Young Professionals’ Excellence (HYPE) Awards program and highlights the accomplishments of young banking professionals within their financial institutions, the banking industry, and their communities. The Strategic Thinker Award celebrates “a professional who is a forward thinker, shows business acumen, and has a good understanding of the market and industry in which their organization operates.”
In 2017, Brocious, his wife, Ashley, and longtime friend Robert Marsh founded and opened West Point Auto Works in Greensburg. Brocious noted that the business concept is focused on creating a better automotive repair experience for their customers. The company “brings together more than 100 years of combined experience with the goal to provide premium service with honest prices.”
In 2021, Brocious and his team opened a second West Point Auto Works location in Monroeville.
The 2022 issue of Ratchet and Wrench, an automotive magazine, featured the team on the cover and included an article showcasing the business. Brocious plans to continue expanding the business and adding a specialized off-road component.
Jesse and Ashley believe that it is important to support the communities they serve, assisting a wide variety of local organizations, including local fire departments, CASA, Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity, Westmoreland County Athletics, West Point Little League and Derry Area football.
Brocious continues to support Pitt-Greensburg as a volunteer at PGAA events and by sponsoring campus and alumni events like the Art Show @ Pitt-Greensburg, the Pitt-Greensburg Golf Outing, and Casino Night during the Blue & Gold Celebration, as well as the Merry Mingle alumni Christmas event. Those sponsorships often include providing giveaways or raffle items that enhance the attendees’ experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.