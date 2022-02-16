Jeremy P. Zawelensky, son of Pete and Debbie Zawelensky of Latrobe, received academic recognition as a dean’s list scholar in the College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences at Gannon University, Erie, for the fall 2021 semester, according to Lori Lindley, dean of the college.
Jeremy is a junior studying for a philosophy degree with a minor in psychology.
